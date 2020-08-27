Companies

Kuwait finmin restructures Kuwait Airways board - KUNA news agency

Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Kuwait's finance minister Barak Ali Al-Shitan on Thursday issued a ministerial decision to restructure the board of Kuwait Airways, state news agency KUNA reported.

The new board will be in place for three years, the report said.

Most Popular