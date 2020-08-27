Kuwait finmin restructures Kuwait Airways board - KUNA news agency

DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Kuwait's finance minister Barak Ali Al-Shitan on Thursday issued a ministerial decision to restructure the board of Kuwait Airways, state news agency KUNA reported.

The new board will be in place for three years, the report said.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.