Kuwait Finance House's Q2 profit down 77.5% hit by lockdown

Contributor
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published

Kuwait Finance House on Thursday posted a 77.5% decline in second-quarter profit after it boosted impairment charges and precautionary provisioning for bad loans, as the economy was hit by a lockdown.

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House KFH.KW on Thursday posted a 77.5% decline in second-quarter profit after it boosted impairment charges and precautionary provisioning for bad loans, as the economy was hit by a lockdown.

Net profit fell to 12.6 million dinars ($41.28 million) for the quarter to June 30, down from 56.1 million a year earlier.

Analysts at Arqaam Capital had expected a net profit of 29.1 million while EFG Hermes analysts had forecast a profit of 44 million.

The reduction in business activity due to lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus will likely lead to an increase in defaults on bank loans and rising loan-loss provisioning in the Gulf region, rating agency Moody's said earlier this year.

($1 = 0.3052 Kuwaiti dinars)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More