Kuwait Finance House shareholders approve Bahrain's AUB takeover - chairman

Kuwait Finance House's shareholders have approved the acquisition of Bahrain's Ahli United Bank, KFH's chairman said on Monday, stepping closer to completing the Gulf's first major cross-border bank merger in recent years.
