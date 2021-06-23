Kuwait Finance House gives initial guidance for AT1 sukuk - document

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House KFH.KW has given initial price guidance in the 4% area for U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 sukuk, or Islamic bonds, that will be non-callable for 5-1/2 years, a document showed on Wednesday.

KFH Capital, Standard Chartered STAN.L, Boubyan Bank BOUK.KW, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, Dukhan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and Mizuho Securities 8411.T are arranging the deal, which is expected to launch later on Wednesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.