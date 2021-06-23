Kuwait Finance House gives initial guidance for AT1 sukuk - document

World Markets
Kuwait Finance House has given initial price guidance in the 4% area for U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 sukuk, or Islamic bonds, that will be non-callable for 5-1/2 years, a document showed on Wednesday.

KFH Capital, Standard Chartered STAN.L, Boubyan Bank BOUK.KW, Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, Dukhan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and Mizuho Securities 8411.T are arranging the deal, which is expected to launch later on Wednesday, the document from one of the banks showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

