Kuwait Finance House expects AUB merger approvals within one month -CEO

DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House (KFH) CEO Mazin al-Nahedh said on Tuesday he expected to get central bank and regulatory approval within one month for KFH's merger with Bahrain's Ahli United Bank.

KFH announced its plan to take over the Bahraini lender in January.

