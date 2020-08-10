Kuwait Emir's health shows "positive improvement" - Cabinet twitter

CAIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kuwait emir's health has shown "positive improvement," the cabinet quoted the prime minister as saying, in a tweet on Monday night.

The cabinet prayed "for a speedy recovery and complete health and wellness, and to return him to the homeland in the near future," it said.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah is in the United States completing medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.

(Reporting by Samar Hassan)

