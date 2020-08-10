World Markets

Kuwait Emir's health shows "positive improvement" - Cabinet twitter

Contributor
Samar Hassan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

Kuwait emir's health has shown "positive improvement," the cabinet quoted the prime minister as saying, in a tweet on Monday night.

CAIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kuwait emir's health has shown "positive improvement," the cabinet quoted the prime minister as saying, in a tweet on Monday night.

The cabinet prayed "for a speedy recovery and complete health and wellness, and to return him to the homeland in the near future," it said.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah is in the United States completing medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.

(Reporting by Samar Hassan)

((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com; +971 56 226 1754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular