Kuwait draft 2022-2023 budget sees deficit down 74%

CAIRO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Kuwait's finance ministry said on Monday it had submitted to the cabinet a draft budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 with an expected deficit of 3.1 billion dinars ($10.26 billion), down 74.2% from the previous year.

The Gulf OPEC member sees oil income at 16.7 billion dinars throughout the FY that ends in March 2023, up 83.4% from 2021-2022, according to a ministry statement.

Total revenues were estimated at 18.8 billion dinars, assuming an oil price of $65 per barrel, while expenses were seen at 21.9 bln dinars for the FY 2022-2023.

The proposed budget includes 2.9 billion dinars in capital spending, and needs an oil price of $75 per barrel to break even.

($1 = 0.3020 Kuwaiti dinars)

(Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Catherine Evans)

