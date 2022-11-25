Kuwait detects cholera in citizen arriving from neighbouring country - health ministry

CAIRO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kuwait detected cholera in a citizen arriving from a neighbouring country where there is an outbreak, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

According to the World Health Organization, Lebanon is the latest phase of a outbreak that began in Afghanistan in June before spreading to Pakistan, Iran, Iraq and Syria.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam)

((Alaa.Swilam@thomsonreuters.com;))

