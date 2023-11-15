News & Insights

Kuwait cuts Dec KEC crude price for Asia - document

November 15, 2023 — 03:49 am EST

Written by Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Kuwait lowered the official selling price (OSP) for Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) to Asia in December by 20 cents from the prior month to $2.85 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The producer raised the December Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP to $3.35 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, 40 cents higher than the previous month.

