Kuwait cuts Dec KEC crude price for Asia - document

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Kuwait lowered the official selling price (OSP) for Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) to Asia in December by 20 cents from the prior month to $2.85 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The producer raised the December Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP to $3.35 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, 40 cents higher than the previous month.

