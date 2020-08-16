Kuwait committee rejects public debt law, parliament to vote

By Ahmed Hagagy

KUWAIT, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Kuwaiti parliament's financial and economic committee rejected the proposed public debt law that would allow the government to borrow 20 billion dinars ($65.43 billion) over 30 years, the committee head said on Sunday.

The government and parliament have long been at odds over the law, which would allow Kuwait to tap international debt, but the issue has become more urgent in recent months as the oil-exporting nation has been hit by low crude prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee does not have the power to scrap the law and parliament is still expected vote on the matter. Committees are tasked with studying draft laws and making recommendations to parliament. No date has yet been announced for a vote.

"Today we rejected the public debt law ... The government has no commitment to real reform," Safaa al-Hashem, the committee head, said in parliament.

The government was planning to issue between 4 billion and 5 billion dinars in public debt by the end of March 2021 if parliament approved the law, a document seen by Reuters showed.

Legislators have been requesting more visibility from the state about use of the funds and repayment mechanisms, given the government's heavy reliance on oil income that accounted for 89% of revenue in the past financial year.

Facing one of the worst economic crunches in the oil-exporting Gulf region, Kuwait is scrambling to boost state coffers badly hit by the coronavirus crisis and low oil prices, rapidly depleting its General Reserve Fund (GRF) to plug a budget deficit.

Kuwait posted an actual deficit of 5.64 billion dinars in the 2019-20 financial year ending in March, up 69% year on year, it said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.3057 Kuwaiti dinars)

