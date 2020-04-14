Kuwait committee lists ways to raise funds as debt law in doubt

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - The Kuwaiti parliament's budgetary committee on Tuesday discussed a long list of alternative ways to raise funds after the speaker of parliament said a proposed public debt law had "almost non-existent" chances of approval.

The Gulf state has suffered from a deep fall in the oil price as the novel coronavirus has destroyed demand, which has made finding ways to allow increased borrowing more urgent.

The head of the Kuwait National Assembly's budgetary committee expressed reservations over the proposed law that would make the maximum public debt 20 billion dinars ($64.82 billion), a statement on the parliament's website said.

The alternatives discussed in parliament included suspending the transfer of 10% of state revenues to Kuwait's Future Generations Fund, the committee head Adnan Abdulsamad said.

He added that 12 billion dinars had been transferred over the past five years to the fund, which is meant to conserve oil wealth for the long term. Kuwait has only ever drawn down the Future Generations Fund once, during the first Gulf War.

Kuwait's sovereign wealth fund the Kuwait Investment Authority also manages a large General Reserve Fund, which acts as the main treasurer for the government and receives all revenues.

Kuwait has already dipped into the General Reserve Fund to cover its deficit and has around 14 billion dinars ($44.65 billion) left, a government source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Abdulsamad said the Future Generations Fund could also buy illiquid assets held by the General Reserve, instead of the General Reserve selling its assets at low prices.

The committee head said costs received by the state Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) from the government should also be reviewed, saying it had received 3.75 billion dinars in the last fiscal year, "which the committee considers high and exaggerated".

Other sources of funding could come from the central bank, which could legally lend the government up to 1.5 billion dinars and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development could lend it up to 25% of its capital for housing projects, Abdulsamad said.

Kuwait has announced measures to shore up its economy against the coronavirus pandemic, including soft long-term loans from local banks, and the central bank has asked banks to ease loan repayments for companies affected.

Its finance minister last week called for reforms to the Gulf oil producer's public finances, as has Abdulsamad.

($1 = 0.3086 Kuwaiti dinars)

