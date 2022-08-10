Kuwait central bank increases discount rate by 25 bps - statement

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Kuwait decided to increase its discount rate by 25 basis points to 2.75% as of Thursday, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

This is the second increase within a few weeks. The bank increased the discount rate on July 27 by 25 bps to 2.5%, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's three-fourths of a percentage point rate hike.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Ahmed Hagagy ; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

