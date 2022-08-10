Kuwait central bank increases discount rate by 25 bps - statement

Contributors
Lilian Wagdy Reuters
Ahmed Hagagy Reuters
Published

The Central Bank of Kuwait decided to increase its discount rate by 25 basis points to 2.75% as of Thursday, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Kuwait decided to increase its discount rate by 25 basis points to 2.75% as of Thursday, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

This is the second increase within a few weeks. The bank increased the discount rate on July 27 by 25 bps to 2.5%, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's three-fourths of a percentage point rate hike.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Ahmed Hagagy ; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((mahmoud.mourad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More