Kuwait-based NAS sweetens proposal for UK's John Menzies

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

Feb 21 (Reuters) - John Menzies MNZS.L said on Monday Kuwait's National Aviation Services (NAS) has sweetened its takeover proposal for the British airport services company, valuing it at about 559 million pounds ($761.75 million).

The Edinburgh-based company, which previously rejected a lower proposal, said it has indicated to NAS that it would be willing to back the 608 pence a share offer, subject to certain other terms.

NAS is a unit of Kuwait's Agility Public Warehousing Co AGLT.KW.

($1 = 0.7338 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

