Kuwait bans 'Barbie' and 'Talk to Me' films - state news agency

Credit: REUTERS/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

August 09, 2023 — 07:42 pm EDT

Written by Hatem Maher and Muhammad Al Gebaly for Reuters ->

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kuwait has banned "Barbie" and "Talk to Me" films to protect "public ethics and social traditions", the state news agency said early on Thursday.

The Gulf country followed in the footsteps of Lebanon, which on Wednesday also moved to ban the film "Barbie" from being screened in the country.

