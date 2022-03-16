Kuwait, Bahrain central banks raise key rates by 0.25 percentage point

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE MCGEHEE

Kuwait's and Bahrain's central banks said on Wednesday they had decided to raise their key interest rates by 25 basis points.

Earlier, the U.S. Federal Reserve increased rates by 25 basis points.

