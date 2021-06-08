US Markets
Kuwait approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

Contributor
Maher Chmaytelli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Kuwait has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & JohnsonJNJ.N, the state-news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.

It is the fourth vaccine approved by Kuwait after those of Pfizer PFE.N BioNTech 22UAy.DE , AstraZeneca AZN.L and Moderna MRNA.O.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Louise Heavens)

