Kuwait approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Kuwait has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & JohnsonJNJ.N, the state-news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.

It is the fourth vaccine approved by Kuwait after those of Pfizer PFE.N BioNTech 22UAy.DE , AstraZeneca AZN.L and Moderna MRNA.O.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, editing by Louise Heavens)

