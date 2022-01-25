Kuwait approves Credit Bank capital hike - finance minister

Adds details and backround

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Kuwait's government agreed with a housing parliamentary committee to increase the capital of Kuwait Credit Bank by 300 million dinars ($993.31 million) to 3.3 billion dinars, the finance minister Abdulwahab Mohammed Al Rushaid said on Tuesday.

The parliamentary proposal had aimed to increase the capital of the Credit Bank by 750 million dinars in order to finance housing units for Kuwaiti citizens.

The state-run Kuwait Credit Bank currently provides interest-free loans to eligible citizens to build, buy or renovate housing but it has been suffering for years from a lack of liquidity due to the increase of housing requests.

The government has also given the go-ahead to reschedule 500 million dinars in bonds owed by the Credit Bank to the Kuwait Fund for Development and are working to allow the bank to issue one billion dinars bonds, Al Rushaid added.

($1 = 0.3020 Kuwaiti dinars)

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; writing by Shakeel Ahmad; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

((shakeel.ahmad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.