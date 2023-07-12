Kuwait appoints oil minister as acting finance minister -KUNA

Adds context and background

July 12 (Reuters) - Kuwait appointed deputy prime minister and oil minister Saad Al Barrak as acting finance minister after accepting the resignation of Manaf Abdulaziz Al Hajri from the post, the state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.

Local media said on Tuesday that al Hajri had submitted his resignation after just three months in the job. No reasons were given.

He was appointed finance minister in April by Kuwait's prime minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle, just over a month after the government resigned over friction with an opposition-controlled parliament.

Al Hajri was reappointed in June after the formation of a new cabinet following the resignation of the government that month in the wake of parliamentary elections.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab; editing by Angus MacSwan and Mark Heinrich)

