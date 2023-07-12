News & Insights

Kuwait appoints oil minister as acting finance minister -KUNA

Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

July 12, 2023 — 12:37 pm EDT

Written by Yomna Ehab for Reuters ->

July 12 (Reuters) - Kuwait appointed deputy prime minister and oil minister Saad Al Barrak as acting finance minister after accepting the resignation of Manaf Abdulaziz Al Hajri from the post, the state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.

Local media said on Tuesday that al Hajri had submitted his resignation after just three months in the job. No reasons were given.

He was appointed finance minister in April by Kuwait's prime minister as part of a cabinet reshuffle, just over a month after the government resigned over friction with an opposition-controlled parliament.

Al Hajri was reappointed in June after the formation of a new cabinet following the resignation of the government that month in the wake of parliamentary elections.

