Kuwait appoints new CEOs for state oil companies

CAIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kuwait appointed new leaders for its state oil companies, state news agency (KUNA) reported on Sunday.

Ahmed Jaber al-Aydan was appointed as CEO of Kuwait Oil Company, and Wadha al-Khateeb as CEO of Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC).

New leaders were also chosen for Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) and other state companies in the sector.

(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Catherine Evans)

