World Markets

Kuwait appoints new CEOs for state oil companies

November 06, 2022 — 12:53 pm EST

Written by Yasmin Hussein for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kuwait appointed new leaders for its state oil companies, state news agency (KUNA) reported on Sunday.

Ahmed Jaber al-Aydan was appointed as CEO of Kuwait Oil Company, and Wadha al-Khateeb as CEO of Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC).

New leaders were also chosen for Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) and other state companies in the sector.

(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Catherine Evans)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter