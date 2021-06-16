Kuwait appoints Mohammad al-Shatti as new OPEC governor

DUBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait has appointed Mohammad al-Shatti as its new OPEC governor, replacing Haitham al-Ghais, according to OPEC's website on Wednesday.

* Al-Shatti has been the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) national representative and a member of the Gulf Arab oil producer's OPEC delegation for more than a decade.

* Al-Ghais has been appointed as deputy managing director of international marketing at state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC). He had been previously in charge of KPC's regional offices in Beijing and London before becoming OPEC governor in 2017.

* Kuwait has also named Sheikh Abdullah al-Sabah, who comes from KPC's marketing team, as its new OPEC national representative, according to the OPEC website.

* Kuwait is a member of the OPEC and non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), established to monitor compliance with the global pact to manage oil supply.

* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, is returning 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) to the market from May through July as part of a plan to gradually unwind last year's record oil output curbs, as demand recovers from the pandemic.

* OPEC+ meets next on July 1.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((rania.elgamal@thomsonreuters.com; +971 562 160 434; Reuters Messaging: rania.elgamal.reuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: @RaniaElGamal10))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.