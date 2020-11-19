Kuwait appoints emir's son as new deputy head of National Guard

KUWAIT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Kuwait's cabinet on Thursday approved the appointment of the emir's son Sheikh Ahmed Nawwaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah as deputy head of the National Guard with the rank of minister, after the previous deputy head became crown prince last month, it said on its Twitter page.

Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah had been deputy head of the National Guard defence institution since 2004. He became crown prince following the death of the Emir of Kuwait in late September and the promotion of the then-crown prince to rule the country.

The cabinet approved the decree and submitted it to the Emir for approval.

