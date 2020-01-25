Kuwait Airways takes delivery of third Airbus A320neo - state news agency

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Kuwait Airways took delivery of a third Airbus A320neo, state news agency KUNA said on Saturday.

The plane is part of a deal with Airbus AIR.PA for 15 A320neo jets, the agency said, quoting the airline's Chief Executive Officer Kamil al-Awadhi.

Kuwait is set to receive three more A320neo jets throughout 2020 and and two A330-800 aircraft, Awadhi said, with more planes coming until 2026.

Kuwait Airways said in September it planned to spend about $2.5 billion on 28 new aircraft due to be delivered by 2026.

(Reporting By Maha El Dahan; editing by David Evans)

((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com; + 9712 4082101; Reuters Messaging: maha.dahan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.