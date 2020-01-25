Commodities

Kuwait Airways takes delivery of third Airbus A320neo - state news agency

Kuwait Airways took delivery of a third Airbus A320neo, state news agency KUNA said on Saturday.

The plane is part of a deal with Airbus AIR.PA for 15 A320neo jets, the agency said, quoting the airline's Chief Executive Officer Kamil al-Awadhi.

Kuwait is set to receive three more A320neo jets throughout 2020 and and two A330-800 aircraft, Awadhi said, with more planes coming until 2026.

Kuwait Airways said in September it planned to spend about $2.5 billion on 28 new aircraft due to be delivered by 2026.

