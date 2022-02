KUWAIT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait Airways has signed a $6 billion deal with Airbus AIR.PA, which includes the purchase of 31 new planes, Sky News Arabia said on Monday.

Kuwait Airways has already paid for 40% of the deal's value, Sky News Arabia added.

(Reporting by Lina Najem; editing by Jason Neely)

