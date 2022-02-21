Companies
AIR

Kuwait Airways increases Airbus order to 31 aircraft -chairman

Contributor
Ahmed Hagagy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Kuwait Airways has increased the number of planes it plans to purchase from Airbus to 31 from 28, the chairman of the company told a news conference in Kuwait City, estimating the value of the deal at $3 billion.

By Ahmed Hagagy

KUWAIT CITY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait Airways has increased the number of planes it plans to purchase from Airbus AIR.PA to 31 from 28, the chairman of the company told a news conference in Kuwait City, estimating the value of the deal at $3 billion.

The order is for nine Airbus A320neo, six A321neo, three A321neo LR, four A330-800neo, seven A330-900neo and two A350-900, he said.

CEO Ma'an Razoq told Reuters in November that the airline was seeking aircraft capable of operating longer, non-stop flights so it could expand in Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and North America.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)

((Maher.Chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular