Kuwait Airways increases Airbus order to 31 aircraft -chairman

KUWAIT CITY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait Airways has increased the number of planes it plans to purchase from Airbus AIR.PA to 31 from 28, the chairman of the company told a news conference in Kuwait City, estimating the value of the deal at $3 billion.

The order is for nine Airbus A320neo, six A321neo, three A321neo LR, four A330-800neo, seven A330-900neo and two A350-900, he said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)

