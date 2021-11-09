Companies
Kuwait Airways in talks with Airbus to amend aircraft order - chairman

Kuwait Airways [KA.UL] is in talks with Airbus to amend a previous aircraft order, its chairman Ali Aldakhan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Kuwait Airways did not take any financial aid from the government during the coronavirus pandemic, the chairman added.

