Kuwait Airways CEO says could face a year's delay for Airbus planes

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

August 02, 2023 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by Ahmed Hagagy for Reuters ->

KUWAIT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kuwait Airways is facing a possible delay of between six and 12 months in the delivery of some Airbus AIR.PA aircraft, its CEO said on Wednesday.

Maen Razouqi told Reuters in an interview that any financial impact as a result fall on the party causing the delay.

The company aims to achieve its first profit and to increase passenger numbers to 5.5 million in 2025 and is also in negotiations to lease six to eight aircraft for 12 years.

