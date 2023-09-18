News & Insights

Kuwait Airways CEO Maen Razouqi resigns -document, source

September 18, 2023 — 04:36 pm EDT

Written by Ahmed Hagagy for Reuters ->

KUWAIT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Kuwait Airways Chief Executive Maen Razouqi has submitted his resignation from that role but will remain until a successor is named, a resignation letter and a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The CEO resigned due to disagreements with the state-owned airline's new chairman over governance principles, the source and the letter said.

The resignation was effective Sept. 17 but Razouqi is to remain as CEO until a successor is appointed, a copy of his letter of resignation seen by Reuters said.

