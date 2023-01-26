Commodities

Kuwait Airways annual revenue up 115% from 2021, says chairman

January 26, 2023 — 05:26 am EST

Written by Ahmed Hagagy for Reuters ->

KUWAIT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Kuwait Airways' revenue last year rose by 115% from 2021 and was up 10% from pre-pandemic 2019, Chairman Ali Aldokhan told a news conference on Thursday.

The state carrier posted a net loss of 55 million dinars ($180.26 million) for 2022 and still expects to break even by the end of 2024, Aldokhan said.

The airline, like its counterparts across the globe, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the airline intends to operate new routes to Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Budapest and the Saudi Arabian cities of Al-Ula, Taif and Al-Qassim in 2023.

($1 = 0.3051 Kuwaiti dinars)

