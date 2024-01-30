News & Insights

Kuwait 2024-25 draft budget sees $19.15 bln deficit -finance ministry

Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

January 30, 2024 — 04:53 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds details

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Kuwait's draft budget for 2024-2025 estimates a deficit of 5.892 billion dinars ($19.15 billion) and total revenues of 18.662 billion dinars, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The draft budget for the year from April 1sees oil revenues at 16.234 billion dinars, down 5.4%from 2023-2024, based on an oil price of $70 a barrel, the ministry added.

Expenditure is projected to fall by 6.6% to 24.555 billion dinars, the ministry also said.

($1 = 0.3076 Kuwaiti dinars)

(Reporting by Enas Alashray;)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.