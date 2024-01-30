Kuwait 2024-25 draft budget sees $19.15 bln deficit -finance ministry

Adds details

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Kuwait's draft budget for 2024-2025 estimates a deficit of 5.892 billion dinars ($19.15 billion) and total revenues of 18.662 billion dinars, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The draft budget for the year from April 1sees oil revenues at 16.234 billion dinars, down 5.4%from 2023-2024, based on an oil price of $70 a barrel, the ministry added.

Expenditure is projected to fall by 6.6% to 24.555 billion dinars, the ministry also said.

($1 = 0.3076 Kuwaiti dinars)

(Reporting by Enas Alashray;)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.