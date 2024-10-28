News & Insights

Stocks

Kutcho Copper Boosts Fundraising with Private Placement

October 28, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kutcho Copper Corp (TSE:KC) has released an update.

Kutcho Copper Corp. has expanded its non-brokered private placement to raise up to $1.3 million, offering 13 million units at $0.10 per unit. Each unit includes one common share and a warrant, exercisable at $0.16 per share for 36 months. The funds raised will support the advancement of the Kutcho Project and cover general expenses.

For further insights into TSE:KC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.