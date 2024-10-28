Kutcho Copper Boosts Fundraising with Private Placement

Kutcho Copper Corp (TSE:KC) has released an update.

Kutcho Copper Corp. has expanded its non-brokered private placement to raise up to $1.3 million, offering 13 million units at $0.10 per unit. Each unit includes one common share and a warrant, exercisable at $0.16 per share for 36 months. The funds raised will support the advancement of the Kutcho Project and cover general expenses.

