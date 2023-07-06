Kusuri no Aoki Holdings (TYO:3549) Price Target Increased by 9.54% to 7,905.00

The average one-year price target for Kusuri no Aoki Holdings (TYO:3549) has been revised to 7,905.00 / share. This is an increase of 9.54% from the prior estimate of 7,216.50 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7,070.00 to a high of 8,505.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.68% from the latest reported closing price of 8,381.00 / share.

Kusuri no Aoki Holdings Maintains 0.35% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.35%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kusuri no Aoki Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3549 is 0.08%, a decrease of 26.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 40,010K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,305K shares representing 35.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,693K shares representing 21.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,532K shares representing 17.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 3,689K shares representing 11.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 2,251K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 98.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3549 by 24.02% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.