Kusuri no Aoki Holdings (TYO:3549) Price Target Increased by 18.65% to 9,894.00

The average one-year price target for Kusuri no Aoki Holdings (TYO:3549) has been revised to 9,894.00 / share. This is an increase of 18.65% from the prior estimate of 8,338.50 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8,080.00 to a high of 11,655.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.08% from the latest reported closing price of 9,070.00 / share.

Kusuri no Aoki Holdings Maintains 0.35% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.35%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kusuri no Aoki Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3549 is 0.09%, an increase of 13.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 40,120K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,935K shares representing 37.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,305K shares, representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3549 by 3.14% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,492K shares representing 20.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,693K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3549 by 2.82% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,532K shares representing 17.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 3,654K shares representing 11.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,689K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3549 by 7.45% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 2,251K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 98.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3549 by 28.05% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

