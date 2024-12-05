Kusuri No Aoki Holdings Reports Strong November Sales

KUSURI NO AOKI HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. (JP:3549) has released an update.

Kusuri No Aoki Holdings Co., Ltd. reported strong sales performance for November 2024, with all stores witnessing a 113.7% increase in sales compared to the previous year. Existing stores showed a healthy growth in customer traffic and average spending, with percentages reaching 107.3% and 102.6% respectively. The company also expanded its reach with the opening of new drugstores in Miyagi and Ishikawa.

