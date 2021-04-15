Kuroda says no need to change BOJ's 2% inflation target

Contributor
Leika Kihara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he saw no need to change the central bank's 2% inflation target, which has helped keep currency moves stable in the medium- to long-term.

TOKYO, April 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he saw no need to change the central bank's 2% inflation target, which has helped keep currency moves stable in the medium- to long-term.

"It will take time, but it's still possible to achieve our 2% inflation target," Kuroda told parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters