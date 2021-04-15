Kuroda says no need to change BOJ's 2% inflation target

TOKYO, April 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he saw no need to change the central bank's 2% inflation target, which has helped keep currency moves stable in the medium- to long-term.

"It will take time, but it's still possible to achieve our 2% inflation target," Kuroda told parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.