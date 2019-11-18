Kuroda says BOJ will keep easy monetary policy bias

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank will keep its monetary policy bias towards additional easing, given overseas risks that cloud the country's economic outlook.

"Japan's economy is expected to continue expanding and inflation will gradually head towards our 2% target. But we need to remain vigilant to downside risks, particularly those regarding the global economy," Kuroda told parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

