Kuroda says BOJ still has room to ease policy

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank still has tools to achieve its 2% inflation target, brushing aside criticism that it has run out of means to ramp up stimulus after years of heavy money printing.

"The BOJ still has sufficient room to (ease) monetary policy. But even if we were to act, we will choose the most appropriate policy by weighing the benefits and costs of each step," he told parliament.

Markets are rife with speculation that the BOJ will ease monetary policy as early as at its next rate review on Oct. 30-31, as intensifying global risks threaten to derail a fragile economic recovery.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

