Kuroda says BOJ must prepare for possible future need for CBDC

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank must prepare "thoroughly" in case changes in the economic environment require it to issue its own digital currency.

Kuroda said there was currently no change to the BOJ's stance that it has no plan to issue central bank digital currencies (CBDC).

"From the viewpoint of ensuring the stability and efficiency of the overall payment and settlement systems, however, it's important to prepare thoroughly to respond to changes in circumstances in an appropriate manner," he said in a seminar.

