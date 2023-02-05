Kuroda defends BOJ's current stimulus as best way to hit inflation target

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday defended his decade-long stimulus programme, saying there was "no better way" to aim at sustainably achieving its 2% inflation target.

"With our monetary easing steps, we sought to stimulate economic activity and tighten the labour market so that prices and wages would rise more," Kuroda told paraliament.

"This was a necessary approach and one that is shared by other central banks," he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghhill)

