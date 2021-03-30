Kuroda cautious on idea of BOJ buying green bonds

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday voiced caution over the idea of the central bank buying green bonds, stressing that its stance is to support private-sector reforms by maintaining ultra-loose monetary policy.

Kuroda, however, told a seminar that the BOJ would take into account climate-related risks in scrutinising the economy and Japan's banking system.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

