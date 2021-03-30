Kuroda cautious on idea of BOJ buying green bonds

Contributor
Leika Kihara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday voiced caution over the idea of the central bank buying green bonds, stressing that its stance is to support private-sector reforms by maintaining ultra-loose monetary policy.

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday voiced caution over the idea of the central bank buying green bonds, stressing that its stance is to support private-sector reforms by maintaining ultra-loose monetary policy.

Kuroda, however, told a seminar that the BOJ would take into account climate-related risks in scrutinising the economy and Japan's banking system.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters