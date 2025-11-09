Kurita Water Industries (KTWIF) Price Target Decreased by 11.42% to 43.28

The average one-year price target for Kurita Water Industries (OTCPK:KTWIF) has been revised to $43.28 / share. This is a decrease of 11.42% from the prior estimate of $48.86 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.50 to a high of $54.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.70% from the latest reported closing price of $41.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kurita Water Industries. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 8.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KTWIF is 0.39%, an increase of 9.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 9,675K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,602K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,536K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTWIF by 12.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 993K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 963K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTWIF by 16.18% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 750K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 677K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 668K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KTWIF by 11.50% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 535K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares , representing a decrease of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KTWIF by 19.99% over the last quarter.

