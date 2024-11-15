Kurita Water Industries Focuses on Sustainable Growth and Governance

Kurita Water Industries (JP:6370) has released an update.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. emphasizes its commitment to sustainable growth and enhancing corporate value by adhering to comprehensive corporate governance policies. The company aims to ensure shareholder rights, maintain transparency, and engage in constructive dialogues with stakeholders. Kurita’s strategies focus on responsible decision-making and effective management oversight, aligning with its corporate philosophy of harmonizing nature and humanity through water and environmental solutions.

