Kureha’s Strategic Share Buyback Program Update

November 01, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

Kureha (JP:4023) has released an update.

Kureha Corporation has repurchased 417,700 of its common shares at a cost of ¥1,185,657,700 through the Tokyo Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The initiative aims to repurchase up to 5.6 million shares by March 2025, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital effectively.

