News & Insights

Stocks

Kureha Corporation Advances Share Repurchase Plan

December 02, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kureha (JP:4023) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kureha Corporation has repurchased 1,058,200 of its common shares for approximately ¥2.93 billion through open market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange during November 2024. This repurchase is part of a larger plan authorized by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 5.6 million shares by March 2025.

For further insights into JP:4023 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.