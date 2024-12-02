Kureha Corporation Advances Share Repurchase Plan

Kureha (JP:4023) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kureha Corporation has repurchased 1,058,200 of its common shares for approximately ¥2.93 billion through open market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange during November 2024. This repurchase is part of a larger plan authorized by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 5.6 million shares by March 2025.

For further insights into JP:4023 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.