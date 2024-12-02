Kureha Corporation Advances Share Repurchase Plan

Kureha (JP:4023) has released an update.
Kureha Corporation has repurchased 1,058,200 of its common shares for approximately ¥2.93 billion through open market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange during November 2024. This repurchase is part of a larger plan authorized by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 5.6 million shares by March 2025.
