Kuraray Co. Ltd - ADR (KURRY) Price Target Increased by 5.21% to 36.47

The average one-year price target for Kuraray Co. Ltd - ADR (OTC:KURRY) has been revised to 36.47 / share. This is an increase of 5.21% from the prior estimate of 34.67 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.36 to a high of 41.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.26% from the latest reported closing price of 34.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kuraray Co. Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KURRY is 0.03%, an increase of 16.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 8K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KURRY by 16.00% over the last quarter.

