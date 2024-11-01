Kuraray Co. Completes Significant Share Buyback

Kuraray Co (JP:3405) has released an update.

Kuraray Co., Ltd. has successfully completed a share buyback program, acquiring 414,900 shares worth approximately ¥866 million between October 1 and October 31, 2024. This move is part of a broader strategy approved in May 2024 to buy back up to 15 million shares, demonstrating the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into JP:3405 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.