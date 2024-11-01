News & Insights

Kuraray Co. Completes Significant Share Buyback

November 01, 2024 — 04:22 am EDT

Kuraray Co (JP:3405) has released an update.

Kuraray Co., Ltd. has successfully completed a share buyback program, acquiring 414,900 shares worth approximately ¥866 million between October 1 and October 31, 2024. This move is part of a broader strategy approved in May 2024 to buy back up to 15 million shares, demonstrating the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

