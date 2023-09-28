Kura: Preclinical Data Shows Potential Of KO-2806 To Enhance Antitumor Activity Of KRAS Inhibitors

(RTTNews) - Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) reported preclinical data supporting the development of its next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor KO-2806 in combination with KRASG12C inhibitors to drive tumor regressions and durable responses in KRASG12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. The preclinical data showed that co-treatment of preclinical models of KRASG12C-mutant NSCLC with KO-2806 and adagrasib deepened signaling inhibition at multiple nodes, while decreasing cell proliferation. Also, the combination of KO-2806 with adagrasib induced tumor regressions.

The company said it is on track to dose the first patient in its Phase 1 dose-escalation trial of KO-2806 in the second half of 2023. Concurrent with the monotherapy dose escalation, the company plans to evaluate KO-2806 in dose-escalation combination cohorts with other targeted therapies in advanced solid tumors.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.