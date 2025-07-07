Kura Sushi USA's Earnings Outlook

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Kura Sushi USA to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

The market awaits Kura Sushi USA's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 31.62% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Kura Sushi USA's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.20 0 0.16 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.08 0.09 0 Price Change % 32.0% -12.0% -8.0% -16.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Kura Sushi USA were trading at $90.76 as of July 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Kura Sushi USA

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kura Sushi USA.

With 5 analyst ratings, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $55.2, indicating a potential 39.18% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of First Watch Restaurant Gr, BJ's Restaurants and Cracker Barrel Old, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for First Watch Restaurant Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $21.4, suggesting a potential 76.42% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for BJ's Restaurants, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 58.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cracker Barrel Old, with an average 1-year price target of $52.86, suggesting a potential 41.76% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for First Watch Restaurant Gr, BJ's Restaurants and Cracker Barrel Old, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kura Sushi USA Neutral 13.27% $6.51M -1.67% First Watch Restaurant Gr Buy 16.41% $48.77M -0.14% BJ's Restaurants Underperform 3.15% $55.59M 3.64% Cracker Barrel Old Buy 0.49% $269.09M 2.70%

Key Takeaway:

Kura Sushi USA ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity. The consensus rating for Kura Sushi USA is Neutral, which is in line with one other peer.

Get to Know Kura Sushi USA Better

Kura Sushi USA Inc is a technology-enabled restaurant concept serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company operates a chain of sushi restaurants across the United States serving freshly prepared Japanese cuisine using high-quality ingredients that are free from artificial seasonings, sweeteners, colorings, and preservatives. It offers several dishes, including Dashi Olive Salmon, Tomago, Sweet Shrimp, Tuna, Garlic Tuna Steak, and Salmon, among others.

Financial Insights: Kura Sushi USA

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kura Sushi USA's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Kura Sushi USA's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kura Sushi USA's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.67%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.93%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kura Sushi USA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.72, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Kura Sushi USA visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KRUS

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Lake Street Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for KRUS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.