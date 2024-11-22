Is Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Kura Sushi (KRUS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kura Sushi is one of 210 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kura Sushi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRUS' full-year earnings has moved 125.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that KRUS has returned about 25.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 24.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Kura Sushi is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO). The stock is up 37.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, El Pollo Loco Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kura Sushi belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.2% so far this year, so KRUS is performing better in this area. El Pollo Loco Holdings is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Kura Sushi and El Pollo Loco Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

