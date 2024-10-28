Is Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Kura Sushi (KRUS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kura Sushi is one of 212 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kura Sushi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRUS' full-year earnings has moved 85.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, KRUS has moved about 24.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 20.4% on average. This means that Kura Sushi is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 148%.

Over the past three months, Sprouts Farmers' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kura Sushi belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.6% so far this year, so KRUS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Sprouts Farmers falls under the Food - Natural Foods Products industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #27. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +55.5%.

Kura Sushi and Sprouts Farmers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.